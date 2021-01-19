Lititz Borough PD in search of vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Lititz Borough Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash on the first block of South Cedar Street in Lititz.

Around 1 p.m., a green vehicle, of unknown make or model, backed out of a private parking lot, colliding with a vehicle driven by Donna Weaver, 61, of Lititz.

The green vehicle then drove away from the scene without providing any information. Weaver was no injured as a result of the hit-and-run crash, and her vehicle did not require towing.

Anyone with information on the driver of the striking vehicle or the green vehicle in general should contact LBPD at 717-626-6393.

