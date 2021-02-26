Lititz Borough PD investigates pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lancaster Co.

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Feb. 26 around 2:30 p.m., the Lititz Borough Police Department investigated an incident involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of North Broad Street and North Lane in Lancaster County.

According to the LBPD investigation, Joseph W. Welzant, 80, of Lititz, made an illegal left turn onto North Broad Street from North Lane. In the process of doing so, Welzant struck Joan Fahs, 72, of Muncy Valley, as she was crossing the N. Broad Street crosswalk.

No injuries were reported, and Welzant was issued two summary traffic citations.