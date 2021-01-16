Lititz Borough PD respond to tractor-trailer hit-and-run, no injuries

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday morning a hit-and-run was reported at the intersection of South Broad Street and West Orange Street in Lititz, according to Lititz Borough Police Department.

According to a witness a tractor-trailer struck a traffic light pole at the intersection and continued south-bound on South Broad Street.

The pedestrian control signal attached to the pole sustained damage and the service vendor had to make repairs.

Lititz Borough Police Department is investigating this incident.

