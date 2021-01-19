Lititz Borough PD searching for two missing juveniles

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday evening, the Lititz Borough Police Department released a missing juvenile report for a male and a female in Lancaster County, both believed to be runaways.

Dakota Geib, 15, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 18, around 1 p.m. on East Orange Street. Kyra Stoltzfus, 15, was last on Monday, as well, in the first block of South Locust Street.

Geib is described as a white male, 5’5″ with blue hair. He was last seen in blue jeans and Vans. Stoltzfus is described as a white female, around 5’3″ with brown hair. According to Lititz Borough Police, she was last seen wearing a gray beanie, gray sweatshirt, and black pants.

Both missing juveniles are believed to be traveling together. According to the police report, Geib and Stoltzfus were meeting each other for a picnic prior to disappearing.

The Lititz Borough PD asks that anyone with information on their whereabouts contact LBPD at 717-626-6393 or submit an anonymous tip on the department’s CRIMEWATCH page.