Lititz Borough Police Department’s phones currently down

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department and the Borough of Lititz have reported their phones are currently down.

Their service provider is aware of the incident and is working to fix the local outage.

Anyone who needs police service can contact the LPBD by calling 9-1-1, contacting the police dispatch at 717-664-1180 for a non-emergency, or online by clicking here.

