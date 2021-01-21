Lititz Borough Police looks to witnesses to assist in hit-and-run investigations

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the past 16 days, the Lititz Borough Police Department has investigated seven hit-and-run crashes in Lancaster County.

This recent problem has been occurring since Jan. 4, and investigators say these hit-and-run crashes are not connected. Now, LBPD is looking to the general public for their help.

The local police department encourages witnesses to record any information they can, like the make and model of the car, the license plate information, and any distinctive details that can assist officers in the investigation process going forward.

“The best advice we can give to people is to be the best witness you can be … so that can include things like taking picture of the car, taking a picture or the driver or license plate. If you can do so safely,” LBPD Sergeant Jared Hahn said.

Also, Lititz police suggest that witnesses take note of which direction the striking vehicle went when they drive away.