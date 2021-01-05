Lititz Borough Police respond to Monday hit-and-run at Warwick Middle School

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that occurred on Monday, Jan. 4 around 3 p.m. in the Warwick Middle School parking lot.

According to LBPD, “A vehicle driven by Maribel Jovel Romero, age 44, of Lititz, struck a parked vehicle while leaving a parked position.” Witnesses at the scene relayed the information regarding Romero’s vehicle and said she left the scene of the crash.

Upon finding Romero a few blocks away, police determined Romero did not have a driver’s license. While nobody was injured, the parked vehicle was totaled and Romero was cited for “accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles and drivers required to be licensed.”

While traffic citations have been filed against Romero, she is presumed innocent.