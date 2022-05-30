LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lititz are seeking information regarding the vandalization of a church.

According to Lititz Borough Police, officers responded to a criminal mischief report at Lititz Moravian Congragation. Police say between 9 p.m. on May 26 and 8 a.m. on May 27 someone spraypainted the church with the words “Corpse House.”

Police did not provide any descriptions of possible suspects and say anyone with information can contact them by calling 717-626-6393. Tips can also be reported by emailing Tips@LititzPD.org or utilizing the “submit a tip” feature on CrimeWatch.