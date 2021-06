LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak with UGI on the 400 block of North Water Street in Lancaster County.

Lititz Police Department posted on Twitter that the roadway is completely closed and to avoid the area as it is being investigated.

When abc27 reached out to Lititz Fire Department, we received no answer at this time as to what caused the leak.

@lititzfire is on scene with UGI for a gas leak in the 400 block of North Water Street. The roadway is completely closed so the leak can be addressed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9mTnKgFk1L — Lititz Police (@LititzPolice) June 16, 2021

Stay tuned to abc27 News as this is a developing story.