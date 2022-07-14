LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man was convicted of his third DUI, which is seen as a third-degree felony on Tuesday, July 12.

According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, 60-year-old Anthony Pough who is from the 2100 block of Main Street in Lititz was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol on March 16, 2021.

Back in March of 2021, East Lampeter Township police were conducting an aggressive driver detail in the area and saw a green Buick sedan pass two vehicles in a turn-only center lane. Police then initiated a traffic stop and Pough stated he passed the vehicles because they were going “too slow”.

Officers noticed slurred speech, watery and bloodshot eyes, and smaller alcohol on Pough’s breath. Officers also saw a mostly consumed bottle of brandy on the passenger floor.

When police attempted to perform sobriety tests, Pough became argumentive. As officers attempted to put Pough into custody, he pulled his hands away and pushed the officer in the chest. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

He was then transported to the Pa. State Police Barracks for a breath test. He then stated, “I just came from the bar, I have alcohol in my system, yes they’re going to find it, but I’m not intoxicated.”

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn presided over the trial and found Pough guilty of passing where prohibited, a summary offense.

East Lampeter Township Police Officer Ryan Wiegand filed charges and attended the entirety of the trial.