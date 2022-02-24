LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lititz was convicted on two counts of Stalking and one count of Defiant Trespass in Lancaster County Court on Feb. 14.

According to a release, Thomas Francis Wainman Jr., 52, was found guilty of stalking victims in multiple incidents spanning May 2020 to Dec. 2020.

Incidents include following victims in and around the community, looking into the victim’s windows, as well shining spotlights into people’s houses.

Furthermore, Wainman was hired as a UPS driver, and would intentionally take routes that allowed him to have the ability to access the victim’s packages. Wainman would deliver the packages, wait outside for the victims to get the packages, and then he would speed off once he saw them.

Sentencing will occur at a later date by Judge Thomas Sponaugle.