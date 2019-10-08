Lititz man guilty of installing camera, filming people in grocery store bathroom

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a Lititz man was convicted of installing a camera and filming employees who used a bathroom at a Warwick Township grocery store.

Nathan Gaul, 44, was convicted Monday of misdemeanor invasion of privacy after a nonjury trial before Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely.

The judge sentenced Gaul to two years of probation.

Police say Gaul was contracted as a cleaner for Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store, when he installed the camera during jobs between December 2017 and January 2018.

Gaul used a recording device that allowed him to view via live-stream, according to evidence presented by Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart at a suppression hearing and nonjury trial Monday morning.

Gaul was caught when an employee at the store noticed a tablet device in a break room playing the live-stream footage, police say.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police investigated and filed charges. Police do not believe the footage was broadcast or disseminated; rather, only Gaul viewed it.

Police found evidence that Gaul was live-streaming the recordings and storing the footage as files.

