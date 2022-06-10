LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man will face charges of criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing on the afternoon of June 8 in the Lancaster County Courthouse.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that the evidence that was presented at the preliminary hearing for 23-year-old Ethan Anthony Chin was sufficient enough to hold the charges against him. Chin has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old William Deliz in the 500 block of East End Avenue in Lancaster during the overnight hours of September 2, 2020.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Ryan Burgett filed charges back on April 29 of this year after over a year of investigation.

A witness testified that he was driving a blue Ford F-150 with Chin, and another man. The witness stated that he drove through East End Street and went to a parking lot near East King Street.

He further testified that Chin got out of the truck and heard “a full clip’s worth” of shots nearby less than five minutes from when Chin left the vehicle. The witness then said the other man put a gun to his head and told him to go pick up Chin, who possessed a handgun, and said “I hit him, I know I hit him.”

Detective Burgett testified that he responded to the scene of the shooting. When he arrived, he found several shell casings, a pool of blood, and bullet holes in structures in the area.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled the victim’s cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner as a homicide. The defense asked for the first-degree murder charge to be dismissed and that Chin be held on third-degree murder charges, saying that there was a second incident that might have been going on between Chin’s party and the victim’s party.

Chin is presumed innocent until proven guilty.