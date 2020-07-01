Lititz officers begin wearing body cameras

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police Officers will begin wearing body cameras.
Each officer is assigned a camera that will be used for day-to-day field operations. Lititz Borough Police Department is the fifth police agency in Lancaster County to equip its officers with body cameras.
The project was funded through a state grant.
