Lititz pharmacist charged with drug crimes

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz pharmacist is accused of illegally delivering prescription drugs.

Jeffrey W. Eshelman, the owner of McElroy Pharmacy, is charged with four felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and related misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the state attorney general’s office, an agent saw Eshelman exit the rear door of the pharmacy at 100 East Main Street and deliver a bottle of Hydrocodone and a bottle of Alprazolam to someone on Oct. 7.

Three days later, the agent saw Eshelman deliver Hydrocodone and Alprazolam to another person, also from the back door of the pharmacy, the complaint states.

Each of the Hydrocodone bottles contained 55 tablets and the Alprazolam bottles each contained about six tablets. Neither person had a prescription for the drugs and the bottles contained no labels, authorities said.

Eshelman failed to maintain dispensing records, and he admitted to knowing one of the people who received pills is drug dependent, according to the complaint.

Eshelman, 67, was released on unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.