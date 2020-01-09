Lititz pharmacist waives hearing on drug charges

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz pharmacist is headed to court on charges he illegally delivered prescription drugs.

Jeffrey W. Eshelman, the owner of McElroy Pharmacy, waived his preliminary hearing before a district judge this week. A formal arraignment in Lancaster County Court is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Eshelman, 67, is charged with four felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and related misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the state attorney general’s office, an agent saw Eshelman exit the rear door of the pharmacy at 100 East Main Street and deliver a bottle of Hydrocodone and a bottle of Alprazolam to someone on Oct. 7.

Three days later, the agent saw Eshelman deliver Hydrocodone and Alprazolam to another person, also from the back door of the pharmacy, the complaint states.

Each of the Hydrocodone bottles contained 55 tablets and the Alprazolam bottles each contained about six tablets. Neither person had a prescription for the drugs and the bottles contained no labels, authorities said.

Eshelman failed to maintain dispensing records, and he admitted to knowing one of the people who received pills is drug dependent, according to the complaint.

By waiving the hearing, Eshelman did not admit guilt but conceded there is sufficient evidence for a trial.