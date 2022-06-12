LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating three separate incidents of spray painting vandalism in the borough.

According to police, the spray painting incidents happened in three separate locations throughout the borough.

One occurred in the 100 block of North Cedar Street, where a garage and a storage container were spray painted. Another spray painting incident occurred on the property of the Lititz Moravian Church. That incident is believed to have taken place between 4 p.m on June 9 and 11 a.m on June 10. The “Corpse House” on the property of the church was spray painted.

Police are also investigating a third spray painting incident of a garage on a residential property located in the 100 block of East Front Street. Officials believe this occurred sometime between 7:30 p.m. on June 9 and 11 a.m. on June 10.

Anyone with information regarding any of the three incidents should call the Lititz Borough Police Department at 717-626-6393, email Tips@LititzPD.org, or utilize the “submit a tip” feature by clicking here.