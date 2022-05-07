LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle from the area of South Broad Street in the borough.

According to police, the report of the stolen vehicle was placed on Saturday, May 7 at around 8:53 a.m.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a residence which is located in the 300 block of South Broad Street. According to the report, the theft occurred sometime between Friday, May 6 at 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 7 at 8 a.m.

It is reported the vehicle, which is a 2007 silver Saturn Ion, displays a PA license plate: LPN6294. A similar appearance (but not the actual vehicle) is pictured below

Courtesy of Lititz Borough Police

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Lititz Police at 717-626-6393 or by emailing Tips@lititzpd.org. Anyone who observes this car should immediately call 911 to report it.