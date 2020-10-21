Lititz woman charged with attempted homicide after stabbing man holding an infant

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — 25-year-old Maeloni Morales has been charged with attempted homicide after stabbing a man while he held an infant last week.

According to Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Lititz Borough Police initially charged Morales with “aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, and tampering with evidence,” in connection to an incident in the 300 block of East Main Street on Oct. 13. After considering Morales’ actions and the severity of the victim’s injuries, Assistant DA Amy Muller approved the attempted homicide charge, as well.

The victim, who shares a child with Morales–the same child who was being held at the time of the stabbing– was treated at an area hospital. The police say Morales threatened to kill the man before stabbing him.

Morales posted $50,000 bail and is presumed innocent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.