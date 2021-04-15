Lititz woman killed after train struck her vehicle in Leola

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, April 14, around 3:15 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle struck by a train on East Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County.

While traveling eastbound across the Dart Container property, a Norfolk Southern train struck a Ford Fusion.

East Lampeter Police state that the Ford Fusion was traveling along a private road that intersects with the train tracks. The crossing is marked appropriately with a stop sign and white roadway markings.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, “for unknown reasons, the Ford slowed before proceeding onto the crossing grade where it was struck by the train. The car was then pushed east along the tracks for several hundred feet before both the car and train came to rest.”

The Ford Fusion driver, 38-year-old Haregua Wall, of Lititz, was a Dart Container employee arriving for her scheduled shift when the collision occurred.

Wall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.