LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police Department investigated a car crash that side-swiped a bicyclist.

Ann Ahlers, 52, was driving when she side-swiped a bicyclist traveling in the same direction. The bicyclist was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the crash that occurred on November 14 around 7:23 a.m. on West Marion Street near the intersection of Spring Avenue.

Ahlers was cited by police for overtaking a vehicle on the left.