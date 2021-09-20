WATCH: PSP Frackville releasing more information on bus crash that injured 32 people, multiple in critical condition

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are holding a press conference with updated information after a bus crash on Interstate 81 in Frailey Township sent 32 people to the hospital Sunday.

Trooper David Beohm, Troop L PIO

The bus was carrying youth members and volunteers of the LCBC Church in Lancaster County. Troopers say the bus involved in the crash was one of three tour buses returning from a church retreat at Lake Champion in New York.

Five people were flown from the scene to nearby hospitals, three victims are said to be in critical condition. The driver of the bus, 37-year-old Adam Wright from Lancaster, is said to be in serious condition.

Courtesy of state police











State police say around 2:30 p.m. the bus driver somehow lost control in the southbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 111.7 and drove off the roadway.

LCBC released several statements regarding the crash on their website. Their most recent statement on Sunday night reads in part:

“Thank you for praying for those involved in today’s bus accident involving 31 students and leaders from our Manheim Campus who were returning from the LCBC HSM (high school ministry) retreat at Lake Champion in New York,” said David, LCBC. “We ask that you would continue to pray for each student and their families during this very difficult time. Specifically, we are asking God for the comfort and healing of each student along with wisdom and skill for the medical teams that care for them. Additionally, we ask for peace and comfort for the families of each of the girls involved. I love our LCBC family, and families pull together in times of need. And now is the time for our entire LCBC family to come together in prayer to support these girls and leaders and their families.”

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have updates on this story throughout the day and on later editions of Eyewitness News.