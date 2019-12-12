Life-saving kits handed out to Lancaster County schools

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Time is extremely valuable during an emergency. No one knows that better than first responders.

On Wednesday, emergency personnel from Susquehanna Valley EMS handed out kits to nine schools in Lancaster County to help emergency responders save a few extra seconds during emergencies.

Susquehanna Valley EMS operations manager Adam Marden was at the schools to distribute ‘stop the bleed’ kits.

The kits include tourniquets and other life-saving tools; they’re seen as a way basic way to treat severe injuries and a way to keep people alive until the paramedics arrive.

“If you go back to Sandy Hook Elementary School, 30% of those children could have been saved if there was stop the bleed kit there,” Marden said.

Kits were also handed out in the Hempfield School District. Administrators say they hope they’ll never have to use the kits but are thankful they have them.

Madi Girouaard, a seventh-grader at Centerville Middle School, says she’s also thankful for the donation. “I think it’s really good to have.”

Marden said they want to have the kits in all of the 32 schools they serve.