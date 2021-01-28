LIVE UPDATES: Lancaster County officials to unveil COVID-19 vaccination plans for county residents

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County officials and a representative from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health are holding a press conference Thursday to discuss COVID-19 vaccination plans for county residents.

The state is still currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution, but it is expected to move onto 1B in the coming weeks. That shift is another step closer to the vaccine being available to everyone.

The press conference is set to begin at 1 PM, and abc27’s Andrew Forgotch will be providing live updates on this story.