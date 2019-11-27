Local artists want Ewell Plaza art design changed

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – When you walk around the Mulberry Art Studios with April Koppenhaver, you’re in for a history lesson in Lancaster art.

Koppenhaver, who owns the Mulberry Art Studios, has been in the Lancaster art scene for more than three decades.

“The community without the arts or the arts, without the community, is sort of like the front of the hand without the back of the hand. You need both,” Koppenhaver said.

Koppenhaver says Lancaster delivered a hand slap when they gave the go-ahead to R&R Studios, based in Miami, to create a design for Ewell Plaza.

The project in question is the installation proposed on the 360-space parking garage facade.

“When you look at R&R’s design it is contrary to our historic city,” Koppenhaver said. “It doesn’t fit in. It’s like they are doing their own branding for our city.”

Koppenhaver says local artists feel they were left out of the decision-making process. She is currently spearheading an effort for local art placed to be placed on that structure.

“Maybe some kind of mesh with light and that could be digitized so exhibits could be offered on that screen,” she suggested.

The city says R&R will engage local artists to mold the final design of the structure but Koppenhaver said she’s not satisfied with that compromise.

“This structure they’re proposing has nothing to do with any of this history,” Koppenhaver commented. “It’s not our future.”

Koppenhaver said depending on what action the city takes, she may seek legal action moving forward.