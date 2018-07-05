Local charity raises $57,000 to fight homelessness

A Lancaster charity raised $57,000 dollars to help homeless men and women pay their first month’s rent and security deposits.

Off the Streets Now is a Lancaster based non-profit that helps families in Lancaster find permanent housing, as well as provide families with furniture and basic living supplies.

The group held a luncheon this past spring where they were able to raise funds for the organization through sponsorships, cash donations, in-kind gifts and auction items.

All of the money raised will go directly to helping familes move into permanent homes.

“People of every kind and of every socio-economic sector can enter into homelessness for different reasons. Off the Streets reaches out, without judgment, to help,” said luncheon chairperson Anne Lauriello.

The charity has helped more than 1,500 people since 2013, most of which are women and children.