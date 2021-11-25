Local Lancaster County church gives back for 26th year

LANCASTER Pa. (WHTM) — The work started early.

“So, everything was prepped yesterday but everything got in the ovens at 6 o’clock this morning,” said Sandra Forbes, outreach director for Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Even before most of us were awake this morning, these unsung heroes were hard at work at Ebenezer Baptist Church continuing an important tradition. 26 years and counting.

“When we first moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania I saw no one doing anything for the community and we wanted to be a help for the community,” said Sandra Forbes.

For Sandra Forbes, it’s more about the giving than the thanks.

“They really depend on the meal they are so grateful and so happy to have a nice healthy home-cooked meal that they know somebody cooked with love,” Forbes said.

That love was on full display, as this army of volunteers cooked, sliced, and packed these Thanksgiving meals.

Sandra was receiving calls nonstop from people in the community right before our interview.

“She just called me now crying because someone is going to cook a Thanksgiving dinner meal because she has no groceries, “ she said.

Despite her energetic and optimistic spirit,

This holiday has always been especially hard for Sandra.

“We lost our granddaughter the day before Thanksgiving and we decided since that day we would we were going to keep it going on in her name. It’s kind of a sad time for our family but it’s a joyful time we can give out to the community because that’s what she would want us to do,” she said.