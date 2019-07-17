Local man appears on ‘Match Game’

LEOLA, Pa (WHTM) – For more than a decade, Christian Carrion has been appearing on national television game shows and winning.

On Wednesday night, Carrion will be on “Match Game”, which airs on ABC27.

“I grew up watching this kind of TV, so every time I get to do it, it’s like knocking on the TV and opening a door and just walking in,” he said.

Carrion , of Leola, has been on five other television game shows. In 2007, he was on “The Price is Right” and in 2010 he was on “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”

“‘Match Game’ is the most comfortable I have ever been and it’s been the most pure fun I have had,” he said.

Carrion said not including “Match Game,” he’s won more than $20,000 on game shows. He added that not everything has been easy.

“There were a couple of shows I’ve tried out for seven or eight times for that I didn’t make it until eight or number nine,” he said.

Carrion signed a disclosure agreement promising not to reveal how he did on “Match Game” but did say he’ll always remember the interactions he had with Alec Baldwin.

“I’ll never forget this vision of him holding the microphone and asking for my answer,” Carrion said. “That’s all I could see. It was just unbelievable.”