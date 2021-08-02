Local organization seeking school supply donations for School District of Lancaster students

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As students prepare to head back to school, the Lancaster County organization Mitzvah Moms is collecting supplies for School District of Lancaster students in preschool through eighth grade.

Mitzvah Moms is a group of volunteers dedicated to helping their Lancaster County community. It started with two Jewish mothers teaching their children about mitzvahs, or kind deeds, and since the beginning of this year, it has expanded to an interfaith group of more than 200 volunteers helping support and uplift others.

“When the Mitzvah Moms was created…their goal was to just see what the needs are in the community and change the themes [of their work] as well,” Mitzvah Moms leadership team member Heather Reynolds said. “As school is approaching, we thought a school drive would be very beneficial.”

Mitzvah Moms is requesting donations of school uniform pieces (navy or tan bottoms and navy, light blue, or white tops), hygiene needs including deodorant and feminine care products, and basic school supplies such as pencils, backpacks, notebooks, and more.

Uniform pieces can be purchased at JCPenney, Kohl’s, Target, Old Navy, Walmart, or online on Amazon or Target, where Mitzvah Moms has compiled wish lists of the supplies needed.

(Note for uniform sizing: Only elementary school students will be required to wear uniforms in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.)

Donations can be dropped off at the First Presbyterian Church in Strasburg, located at 101 S. Decatur St. There is a bin for the donations inside next to the greeter’s desk.

Monetary donations are also accepted via check made out to Mitzvah Moms and mailed to the church or via PayPal to the account with the email mitzvahmomsrock@gmail.com.

The school supply drive ends on August 16.