Local police department gets new uniforms due to coronavirus outbreak

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department officers have new uniforms due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NLCRP officers wear a distinctive daily uniform in the day to day operations of the department that have specific care recommendations to assure appearance standards and extension of the life of the uniform. Some of these include a dry-cleaning requirement.

As a result of Governor Wolf’s recent mandate on business closures and restrictions, all dry-cleaning and uniform tailoring services will be closed until further notice.

As a part of the planning process associated with the COVID-19 response, the NLCRPD anticipated the potential for such an action and prepared for the need for an alternative uniform to meet agency needs during this period.

An advantage to this new uniform is the ability to frequently launder, sanitize, and self-care for the uniform. Another advantage is the uniform will be used for future training, special circumstance, search and rescue, crime scene and other future NLCRPD needs.

Until further notification beginning on Friday, March 20, the temporary uniform change will be implemented for all NLCRPD uniform patrols to include the Manheim Auto Auction Detail.