Local police investigate fire at Ephrata Performing Arts Center

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fire at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center that occurred between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

If anyone was near the playhouse, located at 320 Cocalico Street, Ephrata Borough, or in the Thomas Grater Park and witnessed anyone–including a man on a bicycle–during this time, they are encouraged to contact Ephrata Police.

The department urges witnesses to contact Sergeant Snavely at 717-738-9200 (ext. 231) or by leaving an anonymous tip by clicking “submit a tip” on Lancaster’s CRIMEWATCH site.