Local student goes from homeless shelter to scholarship

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Before this week, it had been about a decade since Samantha Boxter walked into a college classroom.

She keeps proof of a rocky past inside her purse, in the form of photographs.

The photos are her identification badges from the Water Street Mission, a homeless shelter in Lancaster.

“When I got in there, I was a hot mess,” Boxter said. “I was a wreck. I didn’t know what I was going to do the next day.”

Boxter, now 32 years old, says the photos from the shelter came after a miscarriage and substance abuse.

“It took seven years of self-destruction and a large fall from grace for me to actually find salvation again,” she said.

In July 2018, Boxter found herself at Water Street after a stay in the hospital.

“This was my last chance,” she said. “I was going to give it my all.”

Boxter used the shelter’s help and little of her own hard work to get a full scholarship to Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

“People get frustrated and then they quit, but that’s when the miracle happens,” Boxter said. “When the frustration kicks in, that’s when the miracle happens.”

Boxter said she hopes to open her own business someday. She said she would like it to be a dog grooming salon.