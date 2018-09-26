Local volunteers bound for Florence cleanup in North Carolina

A group of volunteers put together by Mennonite Disaster Service made their last stop in Pennsylvania before heading to North Carolina to help people impacted by Hurricane Florence.

“This will be the first of many crews that will be going to clean up,” said Kevin King, the executive director of Mennonite Disaster Service.

Eight volunteers packed up their tools and loaded a trailer Tuesday morning. King said some of the volunteers made a last minute decision to help those in need.

“That’s the beauty of this community,” he said. “Their generosity is able to reach out and respond like this.”

King said the volunteers will focus their efforts on helping a family in Lumberton.

“I understand the first house they will be working on had water up underneath the crawl space,” he said. “You have to get that wet insulation out before the mold builds up.”

King said the crews plan to stay through Saturday.

ABC27 News teamed up with MDS for a telethon last week.