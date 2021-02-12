Location announced for COVID-19 vaccination site in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Next week Lancaster County Commissioner could give the final approval for a mass Covid-19 vaccination site.

On Friday commissioners posted a work session agenda and a contract attached to the agenda indicates the site will be at the former Bon-Ton Department store at the Park City Center.

The contract, which still needs to be finalized, is between Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the county commissioners.

Previously, officials with the health system said the site would be able to vaccinate 6,000 people per day depending on the amount of vaccine allocated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

If approved, the mass vaccination site would open on March 1st for preliminary setup but would be able to run normal operations on March 14th.