Long lines at food giveaway are an indication families still need help during COVID-19 pandemic

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) – In two different lines drivers pulled up outside of Four Seasons Produce on Tuesday.

Each of those in the lines for a food box giveaway had their own story of how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted them.

“Our income was definitely effected,” Amber Lesher said. “I couldn’t go back to work because the restaurants were shut down.”

Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic the lines at the food box giveaway were an indication families still need help.

“There’s not enough of it,” Lesher said. “There are places that are trying to do as much as they can.”

Four Seasons Produce teamed up with Blessings of Hope, a food pantry, to give away 1,500 boxes of fresh food and dairy.

Jason Hollinger, President and CEO of Four Seasons Produce, said they are blessed to help others.

“Even if our business wasn’t thriving we still want to give back,” Hollinger said. “We’re all in this together, we have a responsibility to give back and we feel great about doing that.”

Those on the receiving end of the blessing, like Lesher, said Tuesday’s giveaway was a sign things will get better.

“Being able to use this food and to have a meal with your family is amazing,” she said.

For other food drives by Blessings of Hope click here.