Long’s Park Art Festival underway for Labor day weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 41st annual Long’s Park Art Festival begins Friday in Lancaster.

Set in a historic tree-lined park, this top-rated show hosts over 200 artists and artisans from across the U.S.

The Long’s Park Art Festival treats its guests to an outdoor gallery of the best work being created, and its artists selling everything from paintings and photography to ceramics, and jewelry.

The festival starts runs through Sunday.

For more information about the event visit their website: https://longspark.org/art-festival/