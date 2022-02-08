Longstanding bar and restaurant in downtown Lancaster shutting its doors after 27 years

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A staple of downtown Lancaster is closing after 27 years of business.

The Pressroom Restaurant and Bar opened in 1995 on 26-28 W King Street. The establishment was known for its craft cocktails, gourmet burgers, and pizza.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the restaurant industry and The Pressroom has not been immune. Our decisions will enable our organization to focus on what is its core mission: providing meaningful local journalism for Lancaster County,” Chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications, Robert Krasne said.

The restaurant last underwent renovations in 2016. The owners say there are no immediate plans for the space.