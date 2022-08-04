QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — One Pennsylvania lottery player won big in Wednesday’s drawing, hitting all five numbers plus the Powerball number, but they weren’t the only person in the state to score some cash. A retailer in Lancaster County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000, too.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, a ticket sold at the Turkey Hill on the Lancaster Pike in Quarryville matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The numbers drawn on Aug. 3 were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11.

The Power Play multiplier was two. The winning ticket would have been worth $50,000 without the Power Play option, the release notes.

The Quarryville Turkey Hill will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 28,700 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.