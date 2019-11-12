Boutique giving free dresses to military brides

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County business owner is making it easier for military brides to have the weddings of their dreams.

Tiffany Rupert has a passion for weddings and helping people, skills she puts to good use as the owner of Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique in Lancaster County.

Her path getting here wasn’t conventional.

“I was in the United States Navy,” she said, “During my time in the Navy, I completed two seven-month deployments, traveled all over the world, and it was just really amazing to be part of that.”

After her time in the service, Tiffany got a part-time job in a bridal shop. She loved it so much, three years ago she opened one of her own. She says the military played a big role in her success.

“I would say the military definitely helped me prioritize and helped me learn the importance of presentation,” Rupert said.

Now she’s giving back. Rupert has teamed up with the nonprofit organization Brides Across America to give away free wedding gowns to current military, recent veterans, and first responders.

“These people give so much of themselves to complete strangers, so why not take the opportunity and say thank you in one of the best ways I know,” she said.

Savannah Enix has been in the Navy for the past seven years. She’s currently stationed in Maryland after being deployed three times. She’s getting married next year. Her fiancee, Paul, is also in the Navy. He’s now stationed in Florida after just returning from a deployment in Japan.

Planning a wedding is expensive and stressful. With the bride and groom enlisted, it’s especially tough. Enix is thrilled to receive Rupert’s help.

“This is a huge weight that’s lifted off of my shoulders,” Enix said, “I’ve been stressing about trying to find a dress and trying to keep it within a certain price range. I’m extremely grateful. It brings tears to my eyes, honestly.”

“I think it’s almost come full circle,” Rupert said, “I’m a veteran and now I’m able to give back to other veterans or military personnel and on Veterans Day on top of that, I think that’s awesome. It’s what I wanted to do from the start.”

Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique will be giving the free dresses to military brides through Nov. 13. You have to register through Brides Across America first.

If you weren’t able to take advantage of this offer, Tiffany will be doing her own military giveaway in 2020.

For more information:

— Brides Across America: www.bridesacrossamerica.com/

— Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique: www.tiffanysbridalboutique.com/