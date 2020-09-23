Maintaining mental health during COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This Thursday, the Office of Student Wellness Education and Violence Prevention (WEVP) and the COVID Wellness Education Committee at Franklin & Marshall College will launch a virtual discussion series titled, “Wellness in the Age of Coronavirus.”

The series will dig into how COVID-19 is impacting people’s mental health and is expected to cover anxiety, depression, loneliness, and more.

Kathryn Wanner is the director of WEVP. She says, “Thinking about health and wellness is, I think, almost the most important thing that we can all talk about and think about together right now.”

Wanner says that feeling worried, unsafe or isolated — all of which are likely heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic — can lead to increased feelings of anxiety. She recommends prioritizing enjoyable activities and fostering social connections to help combat anxiety and depression.

The video above provides additional advice on maintaining mental health during the pandemic, in addition to tips for connecting with others in a time of isolation.

The “Wellness in the Age of Coronavirus” virtual discussions are held Thursdays at 7 p.m. and look to continue until at least the end of the F&M semester in December.

All F&M students, staff, and faculty are welcome to attend. The first session will focus on building social connections.

If you are experiencing thoughts of hopelessness or suicide, Wanner encourages reaching out to professionals such as those at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) or The Trevor Project (1-866-488-7386).