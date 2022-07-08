PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A major Lancaster County intersection will be closed for several months.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Fruitville Pike / Temperance Hill Road / Holly Tree Road Intersections will be closed to all traffic starting on July 8.

The closing will be for approximately three months to cap public sewer, storm sewer, widening, paving, and traffic signals. There will be a Penn DOT-approved detour in place.

Police are asking motorists to drive safely and follow the posted detours.