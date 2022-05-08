MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a Mother’s Day tradition like no other, full of trucks and family fun.

The 33rd annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy was held on Sunday, May 8 at the Manheim Auto Auction Complex in Lancaster County.

Michael Kindt, one of the lead truckers in the convoy, hopes to recruit more truckers from all over the state and the region to join him in next year’s convoy to have 650 to 700 or more truckers

This was all in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. abc27 photojournalist Nick Dampman shows us the fun that was had by all!