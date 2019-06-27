Make-A-Wish seeks new home for Mother’s Day Truck Convoy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Matthew Moyer and his family know well how the Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy can help families.

“What Make-A-Wish is able to do for kids in this area is just phenomenal,” Moyer said.

The Susquehanna Valley chapter was able to grant a wish for Moyer’s son Zachary in 2011. That’s when Make-A-Wish gave Zachary a beach wheelchair.

Make-A-Wish organizers got the money for the chair through their annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy.

In addition to speaking about the good that comes from the convoy, the Moyers are also regular participants in the event.

“Before we pull out, they want to make as much as noise as we can and [Zachary] absolutely loves it,” Moyer said.

This week, owners of the Burle Business Park, which has served as the convoy’s launch point and the events carnival host, told Make-A-Wish they need to find a new space.

“I think after 29 years, the Burle Business Park recognized the convoy has grown up and outgrown the space here,” said Ben Lee, director of the Susquehanna Valley chapter.

Make-A-Wish has launched a “save the convoy” campaign, asking for suggestions on where to host the event next year. Lee said they need a spot capable of holding that carnival and 450 to 600 tractor trailers.

Lee said the convoy is a vital part of Make-A-Wish because it raises about 75% of the money needed to grant wishes in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry counties. He said without someone to help the convoy, it faces an uncertain future.

“That’s a scenario I don’t want to imagine,” he said. “Based off of the strength and support we have from the community, I don’t think I’m going to have to.”

You can offer suggestions on where to hold the convoy here.