Male found dead in a Lititz restaurant and bar Tuesday morning, police investigate

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police continue to investigate a report of an adult male found dead inside La Piazza Restaurant and Bar in Lititz on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Police officers arrived at the scene, which was immediately closed. The department’s forensic unit, Lancaster County Corner’s officer, and partners from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office are participating in the active investigation.

At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and poses no concern to the public.