Man, 97, reported missing and at risk

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are searching for a 97-year-old man who they say is missing and at risk.

Herschel Carico, 97, was last seen near Masonic Drive in Elizabethtown around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Carico is described as a white male who is 5’6” tall and 120 pounds. He is bald with white hair on the sides.

Police say Carico drives a 2009 maroon Dodge Charger with Pennsylvania registration JPV4308.

According to police, Carico may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011 or by calling 911.