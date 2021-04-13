Man accused of killing Manheim mother on I-95 to appear in court Thursday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of killing a Pennsylvania mother of six on I-95 is set to appear in front of a judge Thursday, according to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, N.C., is accused of shooting and killing Julie Eberly after a road rage incident. He’s charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

A time has yet to be scheduled.

Floyd shot into the Eberly’s car after their car came too close to his while trying to merge into a lane, according to the sheriff’s office. Julie Eberly was severely injured and later died from her wounds at the hospital. Ryan Eberly was not injured.

A witness described Floyd’s car to dispatch after the shooting.

“I’m going 95 south. I’m at exit 22. A grey Malibu just fired shots into a white Chevy Suburban and they exited off of exit 22,” a woman can be heard telling dispatch.

In a separate part of the call, the woman could be heard saying, “You got to hurry up because they fired shots in that truck and I’m not sure if somebody’s hit.”

The Elberlys were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary, according to a statement released by their family.