Lancaster man admits in trial to raping sleeping woman

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man on trial for raping a woman, decided to plead guilty after two and a half days of testimony.

Kenny Padilla-Pineda, 22, pleaded guilty to rape of an unconscious victim and related counts after a local jury heard testimony from the victim and other witnesses.

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced Padilla-Pineda to four and a half to nine years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick told jurors that Padilla-Pineda called 911 after assaulting the woman and told a dispatcher, “I did something bad.” Padilla-Pineda then arrived at the Lancaster city police station and confessed to assaulting the woman.

ADA Haverstick said at sentencing that Padilla-Pineda listened to testimony and “knew what was coming,” referring to a verdict.

Officials say the assault happened July 17, 2019, as the victim was sleeping at a Lancaster city home. They say she woke up, realized what had happened and verbally confronted Padilla-Pineda.

The district attorney’s office says Padilla-Pineda gave several statements to police. In the first interview, he told investigators, “I had sex with her; she didn’t have sex with me.”

