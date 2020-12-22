Man arrested after flying cross country to attack a woman in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday afternoon, police arrested a man at BWI Airport while on his way back to Texas after traveling cross country to attack a woman in West Hempfield Township.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, West Hempfield Township police charged 35-year-old Tomas Martinez-Martinez with felony strangulation and intimidating a witness, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats.

According to police, Martinez-Martinez and the female victim had a relationship in Texas until she fled to Lancaster County to be with family. Following her move back to Pennsylvania, Martinez-Martinez flew to the East Coast, and beat the woman at a Lancaser County home located on Quarry Road.

After repeatedly assaulting the woman, strangling her, and threatening to kill her children, Martinez-Martinez fled her home and took her cell phone with him.

Martinez-Martinez is currently being held in Maryland and will be extradited back to Lancaster County to face his charges.