Man arrested after flying cross country to attack a woman in Lancaster County

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday afternoon, police arrested a man at BWI Airport while on his way back to Texas after traveling cross country to attack a woman in West Hempfield Township.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, West Hempfield Township police charged 35-year-old Tomas Martinez-Martinez with felony strangulation and intimidating a witness, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats.

According to police, Martinez-Martinez and the female victim had a relationship in Texas until she fled to Lancaster County to be with family. Following her move back to Pennsylvania, Martinez-Martinez flew to the East Coast, and beat the woman at a Lancaser County home located on Quarry Road.

After repeatedly assaulting the woman, strangling her, and threatening to kill her children, Martinez-Martinez fled her home and took her cell phone with him.

 Martinez-Martinez is currently being held in Maryland and will be extradited back to Lancaster County to face his charges.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss