Man arrested by Lancaster police for drug, firearm charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested by Lancaster police on Sunday after he was found unconscious inside of his car at a parking lot and in possession of a gun and drugs.

Police received reports of a man who appeared to be unconscious inside a green Dodge Charger in the middle of a parking lot on the 400 block of East Mifflin Street.

EMS was able to respond before police and found that the man was Jonathan Vargas, 30, and seemed to be under the influence.

After investigating, police discovered that Vargas had a semi-automatic pistol tucked in his waistband and a spring-loaded knife, two grams of heroin, wax paper packs of heroin, a bag of oxycodone pills, and a jar of marijuana in his car.

Vargas was taken into custody and received a blood sample from the hospital. He now faces several drug-related charges and firearms charges including DUI, firearms not be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver, etc.

He has been arraigned and now sits in county prison, unable to pay his $300,000 bail.

