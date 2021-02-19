Man arrested for alleged sexual assault at his home in East Petersburg

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An East Petersburg man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Friday.

Shawn Baker, 52, allegedly assaulted the victim outside of his house after asking her to help prepare food on the outdoor grill, while two other female friends were inside on Nov. 14, 2020. The three women were invited over earlier that day to pick up a borrowed item and asked to stay for food and drinks.

After he finished assaulting the victim, Baker had her bring the food inside without him where she told the other two women they needed to leave.

“My Office will prosecute sexual assault offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “I am grateful to the victim for speaking up. This defendant needs to be held accountable for his egregious actions and we will deliver justice for the victim.”

Baker is being charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent assault, and false imprisonment.